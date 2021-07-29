iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $88.83, but opened at $78.35. iRobot shares last traded at $85.05, with a volume of 20,389 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 864,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.43.

iRobot Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

