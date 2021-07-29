Iron Mountain (IRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.28-3.45 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRM opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $47.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,855,474.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,572.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,182 shares of company stock worth $3,390,219 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

