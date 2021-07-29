IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 15,346 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 2.3% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 928.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

NYSE:AMP traded up $7.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.55. 15,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,927. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

