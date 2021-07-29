IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Has $4.03 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $22.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,607.96. 103,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,450.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,189.42.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.