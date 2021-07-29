IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 2.6% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 216,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

ADM traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 39,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,039. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

