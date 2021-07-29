IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Has $4.38 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.8% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 316,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.86. The firm has a market cap of $144.81 billion, a PE ratio of 146.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

