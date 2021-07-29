IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,929 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up about 3.2% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,745,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,306 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

EXPE stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.84. 41,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,468. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.10. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

