IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Invests $9.65 Million in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 6.1% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC owned 0.54% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.11. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,531. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.11. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.09 and a one year high of $100.47.

