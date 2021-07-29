IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Takes $6.91 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,914,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 4.4% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,074,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,709,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after acquiring an additional 55,719 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 268,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,892,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after buying an additional 32,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.38. The stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.70. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $147.88.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

