IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,951 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,000. eBay comprises 2.8% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 209,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

