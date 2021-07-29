iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Lowered by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,875,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.34. 264,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,243,992. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.65. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

