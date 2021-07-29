iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.32

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.32 and last traded at $71.32, with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOA. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

