iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Decreased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,107,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,412,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,319,000 after buying an additional 197,426 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after buying an additional 149,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 117,819 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $77.17. 1,045,534 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.26. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

