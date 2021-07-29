iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $27,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.05. 3,055,745 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.75.

