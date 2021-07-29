iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Up 129.3% in July

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 129.3% from the June 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 107.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 76,964 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $36.94 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

