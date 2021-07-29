iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.83. Approximately 285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.