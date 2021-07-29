iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Up 150.0% in July

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.
