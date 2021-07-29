iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Up 150.0% in July

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 386.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,946 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 8.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

