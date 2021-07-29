iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $19,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period.

EFV traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,148 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

