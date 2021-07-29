iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of DSI stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $85.50. 407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,432. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.41.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

