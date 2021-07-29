iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 77,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,673,661 shares.The stock last traded at $90.27 and had previously closed at $89.96.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 39,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,536,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $125,880,000. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $232,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

