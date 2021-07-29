iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $29,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $3.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,913,203. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

