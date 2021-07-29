iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Trimmed by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,621 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.50. 46,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $79.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.