iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,866 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $443.31. 261,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,531. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.90 and a 52-week high of $442.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

