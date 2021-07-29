iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,187,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after purchasing an additional 892,513 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 784,141 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,318,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 480,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 72,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,273. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

