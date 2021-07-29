iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,578,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter.

IYW traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.55. 1,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,981. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $104.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

