Island Coin (ISLE) Price Tops $0.0000

Island Coin (CURRENCY:ISLE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Island Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Island Coin has traded down 84.3% against the US dollar. Island Coin has a market cap of $52,938.88 and approximately $2,254.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00037835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00100392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00123772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,987.21 or 0.99993116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.00790173 BTC.

Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,646,587,875,718 coins. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin . The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Island Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Island Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Island Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

