Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. Isoray shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 392,651 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Isoray in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Isoray by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 53,205 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Isoray during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Isoray by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 145,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

