Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Itron worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Itron by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 356.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.68, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

