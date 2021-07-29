Itron (ITRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Itron to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI opened at $96.12 on Thursday. Itron has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.10. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.