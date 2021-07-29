ITT (ITT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect ITT to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. ITT has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.800-4.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.80-4.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITT stock opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.18. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 114.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. began coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

