ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target Raised to GBX 176 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ITV. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 117 ($1.53).

ITV traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 114.15 ($1.49). 11,514,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,164,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 377.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.08.

In related news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 260,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £325,907.50 ($425,800.24). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.21 ($4,020.39).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

