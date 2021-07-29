ITV (LON:ITV) PT Raised to GBX 1,350 at Barclays

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.42) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 422 ($5.51).

ITV stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 114.15 ($1.49). 11,514,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,164,119. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 377.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 260,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £325,907.50 ($425,800.24). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £3,077.21 ($4,020.39).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

