ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 109 ($1.42) price target on the broadcaster’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.51% from the company’s current price.

ITV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 117 ($1.53).

LON ITV traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 114.15 ($1.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,514,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164,119. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. The firm has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 377.92.

In other news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 260,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £325,907.50 ($425,800.24). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 2,423 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.21 ($4,020.39).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

