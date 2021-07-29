IVERIC bio (ISEE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect IVERIC bio to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect IVERIC bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ISEE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,245. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market cap of $828.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.67. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

