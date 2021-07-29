J2 Global (JCOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. J2 Global has set its FY 2021 guidance at 9.270-9.510 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $9.27-9.51 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect J2 Global to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $146.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $147.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on JCOM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media.

