Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on J. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

