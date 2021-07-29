James Cropper’s (CRPR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

James Cropper (LON:CRPR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:CRPR traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,345 ($17.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084. The firm has a market cap of £128.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. James Cropper has a 1 year low of GBX 781 ($10.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,480 ($19.34). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,275.66.

In other James Cropper news, insider Martin Thompson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64), for a total transaction of £11,475 ($14,992.16).

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

