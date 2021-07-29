James Cropper’s (CRPR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

James Cropper (LON:CRPR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:CRPR traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,345 ($17.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084. The firm has a market cap of £128.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. James Cropper has a 1 year low of GBX 781 ($10.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,480 ($19.34). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,275.66.

In other James Cropper news, insider Martin Thompson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64), for a total transaction of £11,475 ($14,992.16).

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

