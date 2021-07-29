JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €30.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.61 ($26.61).

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at €24.06 ($28.31) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($43.41). The business’s 50 day moving average is €24.22.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

