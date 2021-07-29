Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tata Motors in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tata Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TTM. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,689. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter worth $1,449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 46.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 39.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter worth $1,892,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter worth $62,985,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.