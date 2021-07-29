Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IART. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,892 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

