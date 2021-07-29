Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 35.52%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

