Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.40.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.11%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Shares of NYSE:RDY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.66. 511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,322. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $75.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.