Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGEN. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $235.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 162.26 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $240.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 53.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

