Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Short Interest Update

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of JFBC remained flat at $$18.68 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.43. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 21.63%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits in the form of certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

