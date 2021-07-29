JFrog (FROG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -303.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78. JFrog has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.