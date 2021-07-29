JFrog (FROG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FROG stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -303.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78. JFrog has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.
