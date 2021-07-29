JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.12. JMP Group shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 7,534 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.
The firm has a market cap of $120.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.
In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 8,627 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $51,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 79,773 shares of company stock worth $452,878. Company insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of JMP Group by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,332 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)
JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.
