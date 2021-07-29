JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.12. JMP Group shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 7,534 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $120.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 8,627 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $51,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 79,773 shares of company stock worth $452,878. Company insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of JMP Group by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,332 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

