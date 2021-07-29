John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,729. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

