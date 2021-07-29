John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) PT Raised to $162.00 at Robert W. Baird

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.49.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 731.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 421,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,671,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,649,000 after buying an additional 266,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 440.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after buying an additional 172,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.