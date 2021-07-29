John Menzies’ (MNZS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday.

John Menzies stock traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 335.40 ($4.38). 281,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,703. John Menzies has a one year low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £308.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 318.40.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

