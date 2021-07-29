Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.71 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

